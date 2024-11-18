Remembrance gathering outside of Club Q days before two years since mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stronger than what happened: a message that resonated through the crowd outside of Club Q Sunday.

“It’s important to remember these people. They were good people," said shooting survivor Edward Sanders.

Several friends and family members to the five lives lost convened on Club Q, marking nearly two years since the mass shooting shook the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community.

“For us, it's rebuilding this community and being stronger than what has happened," said survivor Ashtin Gamblin. "We're trying to create new memories and carry on with what everyone would have wanted."

Ashtin and Edward relived their stories from that night.

“My back was totally open," Sanders said. "The bullet hit my rib and deflected from my heart.”

Though a tearful gathering, people came together to light candles and set flowers by the victims' photos. The gathering was a showing that together, they are stronger.

“We were hurt as a whole, yes, but it's not stopping us, "Gamblin said. "And that gave us that much more push and fight to carry on.”

