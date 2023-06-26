Club Q suspected mass shooter to be arraigned, enter plea Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday at 8:30 a.m. as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors, according to the Associated Press. The guilty plea to state murder and hate charges would result in a life sentence.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said it will not speak publicly about the case until Monday.

News5 will be live-streaming the plea entry and an expected press conference from the District Attorney's Office and city leaders.

About the victims:

Five people were killed in the Club Q shooting, including Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, and Raymond Green Vance.

Daniel Davis Aston was described as the 'baby' of the club, but he was a key figure of the club and would light up any room he entered. Aston was working as a bartender on the night of the shooting. His friends and family say he had a way with words like no other, and if you heard his poetry you would be moved. He had a love for Walt Whitman.

Memorial of Daniel Aston

Derrick Rump was known as a face of Club Q, Rump was also working as a bartender the night of the shooting. Family and friends described Rump as "Genuine, kind, and welcoming," some of his friends knew him for his tough love. They said Rump could make people recognize their own "faults and flaws," and that he was a hero and would stand up for people in the club and was a protector of many.

Remembering Derrick Rump

Ashley Paugh was a mother from La Junta on a girl's night with a friend during the night of the shooting. She was at the club after seeing a comedian she liked earlier in the night. Paugh was an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and was working with members across Colorado to help them foster at-risk and homeless youth. Ryleigh, Ashley's daughter was her world.

Remembering Club Q shooting victim Ashley Paugh

Kelly Loving, originally from Memphis, Tennessee was at Club Q on the night of the shooting after making a trip down from Denver. Kelly's family described her as, "loving, always trying to help the next person out, instead of thinking of herself." Her memorial service was held in Mississippi.

Remembering the Victims of Club Q: Kelly Loving

Raymond Green Vance was a graduate of Sand Creek High School and was there celebrating a birthday with his girlfriend. His family described him as, a "tall, handsome, gentle giant." He was described as someone willing to help anyone in need and had just gotten a new job. The family said they continue to learn something every day from Raymond each time the sun comes out.

Family and friends celebrate Raymond Green Vance's Birthday

About the heroes:

Richard Fierro and Thomas James (identified by Colorado Springs' former Mayor John Suthers) apprehended the suspected shooter.

Fierro has been named a hero with accolades and honors including the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award, attendance at President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, and being gifted tickets to the Super Bowl from the LA Chargers.

Fierro is a former Army major and an Iraqi war veteran. Fierro was celebrating a birthday with his wife, daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, at the time of the shooting.

Fierro acted when the shooting slowed and he noticed the suspect was making their way toward the patio where Fierro's wife escaped. He said he grabbed the shooter by their "armor" and pulled the suspect down. This is when he was able to subdue the shooter.

Community response:

The Colorado Springs community showed its support to a community shaken by gun violence in the aftermath of the shooting. A makeshift memorial with hundreds of flowers, signs, letters, and candles appeared at the scene of the shooting, quickly following the shooting.

Community honors the five lives lost in the Club Q shooting

Vigils were held by a variety of churches across the Colorado Springs community. Restaurants joined in donating and honoring the victims following the shooting. The Parasol Patrol showed up to a march of solidarity for the Club Q survivors and other community members, "we will face the world armed with love", said those during the march.

Following the shooting Pikes Peak Pride announced changes to the Pikes Peak Pride parade, notably moving it to June in line with Pride Month after historically being celebrated in July in Colorado Springs. This also was followed by the parade being dedicated to the victims and survivors of the shooting. Richard Fierro was named the grand marshal of the parade which provided a space for healing, grieving, and celebration of life.

About the survivors:

10 survivors of the shooting announced their intent to sue the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this month, over failure to use Colorado’s red flag law, which would have prevented the suspect from having weapons.

They claim that the sheriff’s office should have used the law against the alleged gunman after a bomb threat two years ago in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing controversy surrounding donations made to the Colorado Healing Fund intended for victims of the shooting. A group of just over a half dozen victims said the Colorado Healing Fund is holding donation money meant for them.

The Healing Fund provided information to News5 showing there has been $3.2 million collected by the non-profit and just over $2 million have been disbursed to victims and programs to aid them.

Victim response experts created their model to address the short-term, intermediate, and long-term needs of victims.

About the club:

Club Q is one of two LGBTQ nightclubs in Colorado Springs. For over 20 years, Club Q has served as a safe space for the LGBTQ community. News5’s Ashley Portillo spoke with Jason Jusell, an employee of Club Q last June.

Jusell explained why the club is located where it is, tucked away just off North Academy Boulevard.

“Club Q opened up so that it was, intentionally, just slightly out of the way so that people wouldn't see you going there, and that way, the gay military men would have a space that they would be able to feel safe and welcome at,” said Jusell.

Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers spoke with NBC’s Today Show, following the shooting, and reiterated that Club Q had not been a problem in the past and that it is a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

"Police indicate that this club has been operating for over 21 years. During that time, it's been extremely well managed. Very, very few calls for service," Suthers said.

Moving forward:

The owners of Club Q unveiled new designs in April for the club to reopen, including a memorial to honor the victims of the shooting.

"We've got to re-open; we cannot let this define us," said Haynes. Haynes told News5 he knew 10 days after the shooting that they would re-open.

The plans for the new building include five 12-foot engraved pillars in honor of each of the lives lost in the shooting, surrounding a 40-foot flagpole with the Progress Pride Flag waving through the air that will be lit day and night.

Next to the memorial are plans to lay 17 boulders, one for each person injured by gunfire, and a security wall for people visiting the memorial to have some privacy.

"We've been consulting with the FBI and the Colorado Springs Police department…Should we have to be thinking about this? No, but this is where we live today, and this is what we need to do," said Haynes.

