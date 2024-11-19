Two civil lawsuits filed alleging red flag laws weren't upheld after Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two civil lawsuits have been filed in the Club Q shooting.

The plaintiffs in both accuse former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and El Paso County Commissioners of refusing to uphold Colorado red flag laws that they argue would have prevented the shooter from owning the weapons used in the attack.

The plantiffs are also naming former Club Q owners, accusing them of not providing security at the club, and the shooter for carrying out the attack.

You can read the lawsuits below:

The shooting happened on the night of November 19, 2022.

Five dead in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs

Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, and Raymond Vance lost their lives that night. You can read about the victims below:

Survivors of the shooting had planned to sue the sheriff's office over the red flag laws in June, 2023.

