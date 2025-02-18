Mother of Club Q shooter sues five Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The mother of the man who opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November of 2022, killing five people, is now suing five Colorado Springs police officers.

A Denver law firm representing Laura Voepel says the suit was filed today.

The suit alleges that the officers violated Voepel's civil rights by searching her home without a warrant. It says the officers refused to leave her home when she asked them to and that they locked her out of her home when they had no legal authority to be there.

The suit also claims that Voepel was "falsely" arrested for disorderly conduct, and that excessive force was used during the arrest.

We reached out to CSPD for comment tonight and are waiting to hear back.

