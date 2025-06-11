Prism Community Collective marks one year of healing after Club Q tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Born from tragedy, Prism Community Collective has become a vital safe space for Colorado Springs' LGBTQ+ community, offering support services and connection for survivors and allies alike.

One year after opening its doors, Prism Community Collective continues to provide healing and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals affected by the Club Q shooting.

One year ago, Prism Community Collective opened its doors in Colorado Springs to serve as a center where the LGBTQ+ community could feel a sense of safety and belonging.

The center's roots trace back to a tragedy that shook the community two and a half years ago.

It wasn't just a bar. Club Q was a haven, a space where people could breathe, laugh and be. And then, in one night, it became something else entirely when a gunman opened fire, killing five people.

"I am a direct survivor of the Club Q tragedy... it really caused me to shift what my thought pattern was and what was important to me," said John Arcediano.

Since that night, Arcediano has been helping build something that didn't exist before, a space for healing resilience, and community.

For many like Eric Attard, it's more than just a place.

"Having Prism again, it brings back another opportunity for the community to have a space where they can walk into and not have to question, like, 'is it okay to be holding my partner's hand?' You know, 'can I give them a peck on the cheek and not feel like I've got to do the look around and make sure that it's safe?' It's another place to just turn off the guard that we have to put up," said Attard.

That sense of safety is what Prism Community Collective was built to offer. What started as a conversation among survivors became a full-fledged resource center, a place designed by and for the LGBTQ+ community.

"When I relocated here, it was really noticeable that there was a lack of resources for LGBTQ+ individuals... So, to be able to step into place after something so monumental... it brings me great joy," said Arcediano.

For Arcediano, creating this space has also helped him heal.

“In the very beginning, it was very difficult to speak about my experience. And after seeing what we've done for this community… it's so cathartic," he said.

In just one year, Prism has grown to offer the following:



peer support groups that see over a dozen people each day

free HIV testing

therapy referrals

game nights

"The direct feedback of what you see in our space is the voices of victims, survivors, and broader communities... over the course of 14 months," said Arcediano.

Each moment of connection is part of the healing.

"We've had a lot of reason to need something like this… a lot of opportunity for it to be defunded, a lot of opportunity for it to shut down… and we still have it. That's the key piece for me out of this one-year anniversary like, heck yeah, we're doing this again," said Attard.

For a community still healing, Prism is proof that safety can return.

"Everybody is welcome through our doors. You will find a safe space for you, and you always have a voice at our table. Happy Pride," said Arcediano.

As Prism moves into its second year, the team is planning the following:



bigger event

more outreach

new ways to bring the community together for survivors, allies and everyone in between

___

