The Healing Journey "Nothing Can Bring Back Our Friends..." Club Q Community Speaks On Their Recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Slowly. That’s how one former Club Q entertainer told me they're healing. They say nothing can bring back their friends, but they are hopeful of seeing justice served.

One unique way I’m told people are healing is with tattoos- Ajay Resha with The Ink Spell Tattoo has done over 70 Club Q memorial pieces. He says "many of our injured friends are still dealing with medical bills and could use a helping hand." That's why he's offering another fundraiser during the last week of June

Ajay Resha

I also talked with Jimmy Gomez-Beisch who used to dance at Club Q, and even has had ink done by Ajay in the past. He agrees with how tattoos can help a person heal from trauma. He also says to heal, the community needs to come together and keep dancing.

Gomez-Beisch says “I know a lot of us have been to counseling. I know a lot of us have been hibernating. A lot of us are still hurting. It’s two years and we can't bring our friends back so it hurts.”

Aldrich is already serving a more than two-thousand-year sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of murder and forty-six counts of attempted first-degree murder in El Paso County court at the state level. As for what’s happening today in court, today, the convicted shooter will be sentenced for his federal hate crime and gun charges.

Court documents show that if the court agrees to the plea deal, the judge would be required to sentence the shooter to multiple life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

