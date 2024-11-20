Club Q victims, family members file lawsuit two years after mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) —Tuesday, painful memories, came to life again for survivors of the Club Q mass shooting and family members of the victims.

"It's been two years since that tragic event," said Survivor Charlene Slaugh. "Yet the pain and memories remain as vivid as if they were yesterday.

"For many of us, this isn't something that simply gets better with time," said Survivor James Slaugh. "It's something we carry with us count in countless ways every day."

Four survivors shared their own stories.

Raymond Green's mother, Adriana Vance, concluded the speeches, tearfully sharing how the loss of her son, Raymond Green, leaves a scar that will never heal.

"I saw him, and I touched him, and I kissed his cold body," Vance said. "He was gone. After that day, I would wake up in a state of terror, and I still do just not as much. I still feel anger, and my heart is not mended."

Though not all can be healed, this group looks to hold Club Q and El Paso County Officials responsible for events leading up to the shooting.

The federal lawsuit claims El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder failed to act on an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) on the eventual shooter.

El Paso County Commissioners also passed a resolution declaring itself a 'Second Amendment Preservation County,' saying it would not enforce Colorado's Red Flag Law: a law which families believe would have lead to the shooter being stripped of his weapons.

"They decided not to enforce state law in clear dereliction of their duty," said Romanucci and Blandin Senior Attorney Patrick Huber.

The lawsuit also claims Club Q failed to provide proper security that night. The complaint refers to the Club as a quote "death trap."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lawsuit states Club Q had five security guards, including one who was armed. After the pandemic, that security team was reduced to 2, neither armed.

"Often I am woken up by nightmares, gunfire and explosions that sound so real to me that I'm jolted awake," said Slaugh.

Survivors saying how two years to the day, they are still recovering both physically and emotionally.

"I can't drive and I can't cook. I can't even take my dogs for a walk," said Survivor Ashtin Gamblin.

"People say time heals, and to me, that's so cheap," Vance said.

"Physically, I've come a long way. But it's those emotional scars that are a lot harder to hear," Charlene Slaugh.

