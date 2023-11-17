Watch Now
Memorials this weekend one year after the Club Q Mass Shooting

Survivors and their families will be honoring the victims and lost loved ones
Eleanor Sheahan
Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 12:17:54-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of one year away from the 2022 mass shooting that injured 17 and killed 5 at Club Q, several memorials around town will honor those affected.

From cleanups at the site of the Club Q memorial to speeches
from the families of lost loved ones, and a community gathering downtown, there are different ways the community is coming together.

We at News5 will continue our coverage of the people this tragedy affected through a News5 Special -- Club Q: One Year Later - airing at 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 after News5 After the Game. You can watch on KOAA-TV and our streaming platforms.

On Sunday starting at noon, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Governor Jared Polis, and the team behind Club Q will be at the memorial site, 3430 N Academy Blvd, hosting a public memorial. Later that afternoon, Bread & Roses Legal Center and the Community Health Partnership will host a community cleanup of the property.

At 4pm at Indvstry Video Bar, 18 S. Nevada Ave., the 5 families of the murdered victims will be honored at the public event.

On Monday at noon, Bread and Roses along with CHP will host a gathering at Acacia Park to commemorate
Transgender Day of Remembrance. It will include
Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson and Club Q survivor Wyatt Kent speaking on protecting the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs
____

