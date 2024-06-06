Club Q shooter to be sentenced on federal charges later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs will be sentenced on federal charges on June 18, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Families of five victims killed at Club Q remember their loved ones

The shooting happened on the night of November 19, 2022.

Five dead in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs

Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges, avoiding the death penalty in the process.

According to court documents, if the court agrees to the plea deal, it would be required to sentence Aldrich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Club Q shooter expected to plead guilty to federal charges

Aldrich is already serving a more than 2,000 year sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder in El Paso County court.

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.