Club Q shooter to be sentenced on federal charges later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs will be sentenced on federal charges on June 18, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
The shooting happened on the night of November 19, 2022.
Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges, avoiding the death penalty in the process.
According to court documents, if the court agrees to the plea deal, it would be required to sentence Aldrich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Aldrich is already serving a more than 2,000 year sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder in El Paso County court.
