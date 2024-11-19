Checking the pulse of the local LGBTQ+ community - Two years after tragedy, see how they are coping

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It was just before midnight on November 19th, 2022, when a person walked into Club Q and opened fire. It's off of North Academy blvd, near North Carefree circle. Good samaritans inside the club stopped the shooter before police arrived.

We wanted to check in again with the local lgbtq+ community to see how they are healing. The healing journey has been a bumpy ride, especially for those who were there that night.

Andrew Cronk was a performer at Club Q, aka "Mani Queen." He owns Cronk Art and Curiosities downtown. His store has a memorial to honor the victims of the shooting. Cronk says the shrine has been flooded with thousands of messages. You can see some of the personalized notes to the victims on display.

Cronk tells me the grief is something he will always have but the memorial does help. "We have to grow around we're not gonna heal and make it smaller. We just have to deal with it. Learn what to do next, how to handle the next steps and it's always gonna be there. You're always gonna revisit it every so often that's why we have the altar back there honestly."

I asked more about the origin of the memorial. Cronk says "It's ofrenda, where it's meant to celebrate. It's meant to highlight. It's meant to be a place of grieving or just remembering. So we took that idea and transformed it into the queer ofrenda... We figured if they don't get a celebrate pride, let's use that same concept of bringing them into our space and letting them be with us."

A friend of mine who wants to stay anonymous was there that night and was shot. I checked in with him- he says he's still coping with that night. Another friend I talked to, Josh Thurman, was also there. He says he notices a division and pain in the community, and that he feels worse than before.

I stopped by Club Q on Monday and found another memorial under construction there. You can also see some flowers already outside in front of the victim's photos.

Tuesday, 11/29/24, people can come to a candlelight vigil at Club Q. That starts at 7:00 p.m.





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs