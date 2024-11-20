'Resilience and Strength' Club Q shooting survivors hope to move forward with hope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q shooting survivors say they want to keep a gathering space for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs.

They opened it under a new name, "The Q," in a new location.

"Oh God. This is happening," said Michael Anderson, who's a Club Q shooting survivor.

Two years have passed, but Anderson says he still remembers the tragic day.

"Police sirens, the smell of blood, and bullet firing," Anderson said.

He says The Q is more than just a business.

"We've worked so hard to have this venue in the spirit of the Club Q where we can now gather on anniversaries and support one another," Anderson said.

Since then, Anderson says, The Q has been filled with outpouring support from the community.

He says the support and healing need to continue.

"Time does move forward. Life does move on. We have to make choices

of what that looks like," Anderson said.

