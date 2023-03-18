Club Q hero Richard Fierro to receive award from Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming

COLORADO SPRINGS — Club Q hero Richard Fierro will receive the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award from the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming at a ceremony on Saturday.

It has been nearly four months since a gunman opened fire inside Club Q, an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs. Fierro, an army veteran, helped take down the suspected gunman protecting other clubgoers that evening.

"In one of the most darkest hours in Colorado Springs history, he chose to save as many lives as he possibly could. He's just a shining example of what our military service members do when certainly adversity strikes," said Phil Martinez, executive director of the Southeastern Colorado Red Cross.

Fierro said while his family is still grieving the tragedy, he is trying to accept all the praise he continues to receive.

"We're still grieving. We're still trying to figure it all out. When I go to Costco, and there's somebody that stops me, you know, it's just like talking to a neighbor. It's not something like praise, it's more like getting to know my community better," he said.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirèe is on Saturday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver.

