Club Q announces 'One Year Remembrance' ceremony a year after mass shooting

Posted at 7:37 AM, Oct 17, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — Club Q, the site of a mass shooting in 2022 where five people were murdered, will host a "One Year Remembrance" ceremony on November 19 at 12:00 p.m., according to a release provided Monday from the establishment's media relations team.

Jeff and Sabrina Aston, the parents of one of the murder victims and former Club Q bartender, Daniel Aston, will host the event outside of Club Q in conjunction with the club's staff.

Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobolade will be in attendance in a show of "solidarity," alongside other local leaders, according to the release.

Survivors, their families, and the families of the five people who lost their lives during the shooting will also be in attendance.

Warm beverages, a coverage tent, and a limited number of seats will be made available.

Other details about the event are still developing. News5 will update this article as we learn more.
