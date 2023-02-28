Club Q owner, survivor share moments of hope following hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today, the owner of Club Q and a survivor shared their thoughts on the preliminary hearing last week for the accused shooter. They say it was an emotional and difficult week, but there were also moments of healing and coming together.

Michael Anderson was the only bartender to survive the night of November 19. For, him and many others, last week brought back memories, and brought them back to the night that changed their lives forever.

“Going back into the courtroom for that first full day of the preliminary hearing, was just just mentally exhausting and emotionally intense,” said Anderson. “It brought me back to that same intensity of feelings I had the first few days after the shooting.”

He and others who sat in the courtroom, listened to testimony from officers who arrived on scene first, and homicide detectives. They also saw photographs of the scene for the first time.

“I stepped out of the courtroom during that time, just for the simple fact I didn't want to see and relive that experience,” said Anderson.

After the preliminary hearing ended last Thursday, families and friends went to Club Q, walked through the scene, and paid their respects to those they’ve lost.

“It was so powerful in such a healing moment for me to share that space again, in that capacity, with the people who lost those that night,” said Anderson.

Anderson also said it was an afternoon that was important to the families in their healing journey. He described it as an emotional roller coaster, where one minute they were crying and hugging, and the next, they were laughing and sharing memories of their loved ones.

“It was the first time that representatives all five families were together, and so I think it was a powerful for everybody,” said Matthew Haynes, the owner of Club Q.

Haynes said while the past week has brought back emotions for everyone, it has also been a time to bring people together.

“It's all part of the story. There are some some really happy parts of this story, mixed in with the absolute terror and tragedy of what's happened,” said Haynes. “So as traumatic is listening to this testimony has been, that there are also moments of healing.”

Part of their healing journey, is now focusing on reopening Club Q. Haynes said they will begin the demo and renovation process in the next month at Club Q. They're also working with the FBI and CSPD to implement enhanced security features.

“The design phase really is changing some of our entries, so that we're able to have a secure entry system. Club Q would also like to have a tribute to those that were were killed, as well as those that were injured and those that have been impacted,” said Haynes.

While they can't go back and change what happened on that November night, Haynes and Anderson said now, they can focus on helping others heal and moving forward.

“All we can do is empower ourselves and work and heal and move forward,” said Haynes. “I just look forward to the day that we can open those doors again safely,” Anderson added.

Haynes said they’re close to having a finished concept design to present to the city. Haynes said he hopes Club Q will open by the fall.

He also mentioned anyone in the Club Q community, or anyone whose been impacted by the shooting, will also have the opportunity to visit Club Q before renovations begin. If interested, contact them through their website.

____

