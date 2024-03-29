Public preview of The Q Bar and Lounge taking place Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A public preview of The Q Bar and Lounge is taking place Friday evening. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Satellite Hotel. The Q says they will have a temporary limited food menu available during the preview.

Since the shooting at Club Q in November of 2022, leaders of Club Q have worked to come up with a future plan.

Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving, and Raymond Vance lost their lives that night.

WATCH: FAMILIES OF FIVE VICTIMS KILLED AT CLUB Q REMEMBER THEIR LOVED ONES

The victims and survivors that night were honored during Pikes Peak Pride last June.

Three heroes, including Richard Fierro and Thomas James, took down the gunman that night.

WATCH: CLUB Q HEROES DISCUSS THE MOMENTS WHEN THEY CONFRONTED THE SHOOTER

WATCH: CLUB Q ONE YEAR LATER

