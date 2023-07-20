District Attorney proposes restitution payments to be made by Club Q shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS — We have an update on the Club Q shooter who is now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney Michael Allen is proposing the shooter make over $85,000 in restitution payments to victims of the shooting.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Aldrich also pleaded "no contest" to two charges of bias-motivated crimes.

In addition to the life sentences, the shooter was also sentenced to 2,208 years in prison on the first-degree attempted murder counts.

The shooter's legal team now has 14 days to file an objection to set a hearing date. If no objection is filed by then, the request will not be subject to review.

The shooter will then have to pay that full amount. Also, that $85,000 may be increased if more victims come forward.

The stories of the lives of the five victims of the shooting at Club Q include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons.

Daniel Aston was 28 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q.

Raymond Green Vance was 22 years old. He was born in Chicago but spent most of his life in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving was 40 years old.

Ashley Paugh's husband, Kurt Paugh, said in a statement that his wife meant everything to their family.

Derrick Rump was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q.

