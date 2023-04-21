Club Q owners unveil new designs and memorial honoring the lives lost in last November's shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The owners of Club Q unveiled the new designs and memorial to honor the victims lost in last November's deadly shooting.

In a Facebook post on Friday, renders of the new memorial and exterior design of the club were unveiled to the public. The new space will feature a permanent tribute honoring the lives of Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, and Raymond Green Vance.

The permanent monument will feature five 12-foot engraved pillars representing each of the lives, a flag pole featuring the Progress Pride Flag that will stay illuminated day and night, seventeen boulders for each person injured by gunfire, and a security wall that will allow people visiting the memorial to grieve and reflect in privacy.

Club Q is working with a local fully woman-owned architecture firm HB&A on the project.

The owners spoke about the decisions made following the shooting that ultimately led to the realization the club needed to open again. You can view that message below.

Anderson Lee Aldrich the accused shooter is in jail and awaiting trial on 323 charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault, and bias-motivated crimes. His next scheduled court appearance is May 30th.

____

