"We will face the world armed with love", a march of solidarity for Club Q survivors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Taking back power and bravery, "we will face the world armed with love". A group, including 4 survivors, marched in solidarity Saturday for those affected by the mass shooting at Club Q on November 20th.

The march, organized by Armed with Love, started at the Palmer Park Community Playground and will finish at Club Q.

The Parasol Patrol showed up with umbrellas to shield and protect those affected. As some survivors did not feel safe attending. The group, Parasol Patrol was formed to protect children's eyes and ears from hateful speech of protestors. They provide hearing protection and use their umbrellas to peacefully walk in between protesters and kids.

____

Donate to help the Club Q shooting victims. This campaign is a KOAA initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support those in the Colorado Springs area in partnership with Colorado Healing Fund and are tax deductible.

____

