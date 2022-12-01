Remember the victims of the Club Q shooting: Kelly Loving

COLORADO SPRINGS — A banner of Kelly Loving rests on the outside of Club Q, alongside the four other victims who lost their lives in the mass shooting in Colorado Springs.

Loving, 40, was a transgender woman living in Denver who came down to Colorado Springs for the night on November 19.

Her friend, Natalee Skye Bingham, told NBC News Loving had called her from the Club Q bathroom a mere three minutes before the gunman opened fire.

Bingham says her last words to Loving were "Be safe, I love you."

Loving's sister, Tiffany Loving, told NBC News her sister "loving, always trying to help the next person out, instead of thinking of herself."

Loving's family is organizing a memorial service in Batesville, Mississippi, near where Kelly grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. It will be open to the public and the family requests that attendees share only positive and uplifting comments

____

