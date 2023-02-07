Club Q hero to attend State of the Union Address with Representative Crow

President Biden’s State of the Union Address is taking place on the last day of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

Richard Fierro, one of the heroes who stopped the Club Q shooter, is joining Representative Jason Crow as his special guest at the event.

I spoke with Richard about his decision to join Representative Crow. He tells me he is nervous but looking forward to attending something that he says is much bigger than him.

Richard has been recognized for his bravery since the Club Q shooting. From meeting with Governor Polis to being granted Super Bowl tickets. But he tells me being invited to the State of the Union Address is especially honoring.

Fierro believes this is an opportunity to represent Colorado Springs and spark a conversation he believes our community needs to have. A conversation about finding middle ground when it comes to gun laws.

“We want to include everyone and everyone’s opinion, points of view, lifestyle, all of that. And that way people can talk to each other, have a beer and kind of learn something,” said Fierro. “It doesn’t mean that you have to change your mind. It just means that people can share their thoughts with each other and access how you want to. That’s what it’s all about. That is what this freedom thing that we fight for is about.”

Fierro says he hopes that, if anything, people continue to show support to Club Q survivors and those who are continuing to heal.

