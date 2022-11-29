Remembering victims of Club Q shooting: Derrick Rump

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than a week after the Club Q shooting, banners and flowers lining the pavement outside of the club serve as stark reminders of the tragic event on November 19.

As community members continue coming by the LGBTQ nightclub to pay their respects, those who loved the five victims who were killed in the mass shooting are working to navigate their heartache.

"It can't be real," said Allie Porter, who is a photographer for the LGBTQ community and frequently takes photos at Club Q.

Porter has worked at Club Q for roughly four years. During her time, Porter grew close with Derrick Rump, one of those killed in Club Q.

"I was contacted about 15 minutes after the first shots rang out, within about two and a half hours, I learned Derrick was gone," said Rump.

Rump has been remembered by friend as "Genuine, kind, and welcoming", but Porter also recalled Rump showing tough love.

"Derrick was a real person. Derrick knew how to draw the logic and objectivity out of people. He know how to make people recognize their own faults and flaws," said Porter.

Porter says Rump was one of the faces of CLub Q, after bartending there for years.

"I've watched Derrick fly across the bar to a person twice his size and put them in his place. Derrick was a hero. Derrick was a fighter and he was, he was fierce. He took care of us. He protected us"

Rump's family in Pennsylvania has organized a GoFundMe to help with the expenses of their loss.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.