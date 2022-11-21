Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers discusses Club Q shooting with KOAA News5

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers had a chance to discuss the tragic Club Q shooting that left five people dead and 25 others injured on Monday morning with KOAA News5.

In the interview, Suthers said he received a call about the shooting around 1 a.m. and that he was sickened by it.

"I was sickened by it because we've been through it before. My job today and yesterday is to make sure that the acts of one single person, regardless of their motivation, doesn't define our community," said Suthers.

Suthers went on to add that the community has come together to support the victims.

"It's something that we have to be very resilient and send a message to the rest of the country, this is not us," he added.

At least seven of the injured were reportedly listed in critical condition. Authorities have not released a motive at this time.

In an interview on NBC's Today show, Mayor Suthers reiterated that Club Q has not been a problem in the past and is known as a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

"Police indicate that this club has been operating for over 21 years. During that time, it's been extremely well managed. Very, very few calls for service," Suthers said.

A native of Colorado Springs, Mayor John Suthers has a long career of service to the communities of Colorado. He's served as Mayor since 2015, Attorney General of Colorado from 2005 to 2015, U.S. Attorney for Colorado, the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney.

