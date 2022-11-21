These are the victims of the Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, 5 people were killed in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Below are the names of the victims, along with images and what we know about them. Information including names, pictures, and biographies will be updated as we learn more from families.

Daniel Davis Aston

Contributed by the family of Daniel Aston Daniel Aston, 28

The 28-year-old was working as a bartender late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire inside the club.

Derrick Rump

Contributed by the family of Derrick Rump Derrick Rump, 38, seen on the left side

Loved ones have confirmed Derrick Rump as one of the victims in the shooting. He was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q. His friends tell us Derrick was "A really good person, genuine, kind, and welcome.”

Ashley Paugh

Contributed by the family of Ashley Paugh Ashley Paugh, 35

Paugh’s sister told NBC News the 35-year-old was a loving mother and wife, devoted to her 11-year-old daughter. According to the sister, Ashley traveled from La Junta to Colorado Springs to spend the day shopping with a friend, they stopped at Club Q to see a performance by a comedian.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.