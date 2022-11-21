Watch Now
These are the victims of the Club Q shooting

Hundreds of people in the community gathered at a local church today to grieve and begin the healing process. News5's Alasyn Zimmerman was at that vigil and brings us the community's response tonight.
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, 5 people were killed in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Below are the names of the victims, along with images and what we know about them. Information including names, pictures, and biographies will be updated as we learn more from families.

Daniel Davis Aston

Daniel Aston, 28

The 28-year-old was working as a bartender late Saturday night when a gunman opened fire inside the club.

Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump, 38, seen on the left side

Loved ones have confirmed Derrick Rump as one of the victims in the shooting. He was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q. His friends tell us Derrick was "A really good person, genuine, kind, and welcome.”

Ashley Paugh

Ashley Paugh, 35

Paugh’s sister told NBC News the 35-year-old was a loving mother and wife, devoted to her 11-year-old daughter. According to the sister, Ashley traveled from La Junta to Colorado Springs to spend the day shopping with a friend, they stopped at Club Q to see a performance by a comedian.

