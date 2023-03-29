Colorado Springs Pride events moved to June; special Club Q tribute planned

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs will now join the rest of the nation in celebrating Pride month in June. The city announced plans to move Pride events to June on Wednesday.

“June is Pride month nation-wide, so our goal was always to celebrate our Pride here in the Pikes Peak Region during national Pride month,” said Jessica Laney, executive director of Pikes Peak Pride. “This year, we were able to assemble our team and save the dates in time – not to mention coordinating with Denver Pride – to make that dream a reality.”

Pikes Peak Pride announced that this year's theme will be the "Power of Pride" in dedication to the five lives lost in the Club Q shooting of November 2022.

Pikes Peak Pride says they are working with local law enforcement to ensure a safe yet still welcoming event. The group has partnered with the Specialized Enforcement Division, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Quick Reaction Forces, to increase security and sweeps throughout the festival.

Thousands are expected to participate in the two days of vendor food trucks, high-energy entertainment, and capping it off with the Pride Parade on Sunday. A program and moment of silence will be held during Saturday's events to honor the Club Q community.

Events will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Pride Parade taking place on Sunday at 11:00 am beginning southbound on Tejon street from Platte Avenue to Vermijo street.

