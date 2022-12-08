Memorial service held for Daniel Aston in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Words are often difficult to find in the midst of a tragedy, but Daniel Aston's loved ones say he had a special way with them in the form of poems.

"If you got the chance to read any of his words or if he crept out of his little shell and shared some with you, you truly knew the wonder that was his inner workings," Wyatt Kent, Aston's partner said in Wednesday's memorial service.

Aston was one of five victims killed in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month. He wrote poems, his sister-in-law read some of his words at the service. His loved ones also shared the 28-year-old's love for Walt Whitman.

An arrangement of colorful flowers surrounded an urn at Wednesday's service as family and friends gathered to pay their respects.

Aston was a transgender man who worked at Club Q as a bar supervisor. Kent, his partner was in the club on the night of the shooting.

His family members include his brother, his sister-in-law, and his cousin, Dallas.

His love of words translated into how he lived his life, his loved ones described someone who made an impact on so many

"Daniel had such a heart for helping others and championing others," his cousin said. Wednesday's memorial service included a slideshow of Aston's life as well as tributes with poems.

Another memorial service will be scheduled in Tulsa, Oklahoma where Aston is from originally. The family is asking people to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.

