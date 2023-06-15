Club Q mass shooting suspect to take plea deal, according to AP overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect in the Club Q nightclub mass shooting is expected to accept a plea deal to state murder and hate charges, according to an overnight Associated Press (AP) report which cited several survivors of the attack.

Prosecuting authorities and defending attorneys declined to comment to AP. Colorado law requires victims to be notified of deals like this.

The news organization said this follows a series of calls from the suspect "expressing remorse and the intention to face the consequences." This would take place at the next court hearing later this month.

Five people were killed and 17 injured during that attack in November. Acceptance of a please deal would result in a life sentence.

