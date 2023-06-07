Local veteran who helped take down suspected Club Q shooter, leading Pikes Peak Pride parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The local veteran who helped take down the suspected mass shooter at Club Q will be leading the Pikes Peak Pride Parade in Colorado Springs happening on Sunday.

Rich Fierro and his family have been participating in Pikes Peak Pride celebrations for the past five years. However, this year has a whole new meaning for him and our community after he saved the lives of so many on November 19.

“Six months. It feels like yesterday for most of us,” said Fierro. “That trauma for all of us, probably feels like yesterday.”

Fierro and his family were at Club Q when the shooter opened fire. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was one of the five people who were killed.

“And my daughter's walking again,” said Fierro. “But there's still one missing of the six of us, right? And I can only imagine being a family member who lost one of their five. Raymond was kind of part of our family,” said Fierro.

Fierro was hailed a hero for helping to stop the Club Q shooter. For his heroic efforts, Pikes Peak Pride named Fierro the grand marshal for the first pride parade and celebration since the shooting.

“When they asked me to grand marshal of this parade, I literally started crying,” said Fierro. “It’s just been really cool that they were so accepting and willing to do that with me, and I was in no way going to say no, because that's just the coolest thing.”

For a community that has welcomed him with open arms, he says it's an honor, and another step in his healing.

“This was an attack on a whole community within our entire community, and to see that community celebrate themselves and celebrate the culture and everything that goes with it, that's something that can help move us a little more further down the road,” said Fierro. “And then we can celebrate because we’re survivors, right? And that’s something to celebrate on top of this community.”

This weekend will also keep the memory alive of the victims and survivors, but will also be a time to bring others together.

“Pride is not necessarily just about that community. It's it's about everybody celebrating each other and being able to be who you want,” said Fierro. “For a community that's opened up their arms and shown me love. I don't see anybody having anything but love at either these events on Saturday, Sunday.”

A crosswalk installation will take place on Friday at the intersection of Vermijo Avenue and Tejon Street. The Pikes Peak Pride fest will be happening this weekend on Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. During a ceremony and tribute, they will also honor the victims of the Club Q shooting on Saturday, and the parade will be happening on Sunday.

Pikes Peak Pride will will celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and remember the victims of the Club Q shooting. The theme of this year’s festivities is “The Power of Pride.”

