KOAA News5 wins Station of the Year for the sixth year in a row

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) Awards for 2025 were hosted in Denver on Saturday, April 11.

The awards brought together radio stations and television stations from across the state to recognize the teams that have dedicated their time, energy, and passion to their reporting.

KOAA News5 won the 2025 Station of the Year Award!

A full list of the awards won by News5 can be found below:

Awards of Excellence

Best Community Service Campaign TEACHERS FIRST: Mason Leming, Aquiles Barreto, KOAA Creative Services Team

Best Public Affairs Program HONOR FLIGHT 21: BRIDGING GENERATIONS: Peter Choi, Connor Fay

Watch the Honor Flight 21 Special below:

Best Station Promotion/Marketing Campaign KOAA NEWS5 "NOW THAT'S ACCURACY": KOAA Creative Services Team



Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine SHIELD616: Carl Winder

Watch the SHIELD616 Special below:

Best Documentary HONOR FLIGHT MISSION 20: Maggie Bryan, Connor Fay

Watch the Honor Flight Mission 20 Special below:

Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser LIFE NETWORK "FIND YOUR TREASURE": Mason Leming, KOAA Creative Services Team

Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser DISCOUNT MOTORS - "STEAL A DEAL": KOAA Creative Services Team



Best Feature News Report CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Peter Choi

Watch the Christmas Kindness story below:

Best General Assignment Report, within 24 Hours 14 YEARS LATER: ANOTHER BOUT OF GRIEF: Alasyn Zimmerman, Adam Knapik

Watch the 14 years later story below:

Best Hard news, Spot News Report, within 24 Hours A SECURITY SAVE: Maggie Bryan



Best Video Essay with No Narrative MAIL CALL: Maggie Bryan

Best Investigative Reporting CHEAP $HOTS AND SYSTEM FAILURES: NEWS5 INVESTIGATES: Alasyn Zimmerman, Adam Knapik

Best Weathercaster MORNING BLOOM WITH ALAN ROSE: Alan Rose

Best Sportscaster SIDELINE AND SKI RUNS: Eleanor Sheahan

Best Specialty Reporter GOING LIVE FROM NOWHERE: Jon McMichael

Best Photojournalist CURIOUS CONNOR: Connor Fay



Certificates of Merit

Best Community Service Campaign KOAA NEWS5'S LIGHTHOUSE AWARD: Corey Salmon, Will Lacy, KOAA Creative Services Team

Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine NEWS5 ORIGINALS: Jon McMichael, Eleanor Miller, Honey Young

Best Documentary 10 YEARS LATER: THE SHOOTING AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD: Jennifer Nancarrow, Alexis Toler, News5 Investigates



Best Sales Campaign for an Advertiser BIG R "ALMOST ANYTHING": Aquiles Barreto, KOAA Creative Services Team

Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 Hours THE UNKNOWNS: DAVIS MORTUARY: Alasyn Zimmerman

Watch News5's coverage of Davis Mortuary below:

Best Breaking News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure MERIDIAN FIRE: Bill Folsom, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik

Watch News5's coverage of the Meridian Fire below:

Best Video Essay with No Narrative ENORMOUS SNOW SCULPTURES: Jon McMichael

Watch News5's coverage of the enormous snow sculptures in Breckenridge below:

Best Investigative Reporting CHURCH SEX SCANDAL: Megan Cloherty, Connor Fay

Watch News5's coverage of the scandal below:

Best News Anchor or Team Dianne Derby



Best Specialty Reporter ACCOUNTABILITY, EXPLAINED: Alasyn Zimmerman



To see the full list of stations that received awards and nominations, and to watch the submissions, visit the CBA's website.

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