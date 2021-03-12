KOAA voter guide: City Council Candidates

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ballots will be arriving in mailboxes in the coming weeks for Colorado Springs April 6th election. Six city council district seats are up for election, along with a ballot question. Here's a look at the 21 candidates running.
City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election. You can find out which district you live in by visiting the following link: Colorado Springs City Council- Find my District.
To learn about candidates in each race, click the name for candidates below.
Jim Mason | Michael Seeger | Glenn Carlson | Dave Donelson
Jay Inman | David Noblitt | Dave Geislinger | Randy Helms
Henry McCall | Richard Skorman | Arthur Glynn |Olivia Lupia
Regina English | Yolanda L. Avila
Nancy Henjum | Matt Zelenok |Karlie Van Arnam| Justin James-Fletcher Hermes|Mary Elizabeth Fabian