KOAA voter guide: City Council Candidates

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ballots will be arriving in mailboxes in the coming weeks for Colorado Springs April 6th election. Six city council district seats are up for election, along with a ballot question. Here's a look at the 21 candidates running.

City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election. You can find out which district you live in by visiting the following link: Colorado Springs City Council- Find my District.

To learn about candidates in each race, click the name for candidates below.

Paul Sexton, KOAA Colorado Springs City Council District 1 Candidates 2021

Jim Mason | Michael Seeger | Glenn Carlson | Dave Donelson

Paul Sexton, KOAA Colorado Springs City Council Candidates District 2

Jay Inman | David Noblitt | Dave Geislinger | Randy Helms

Paul Sexton, KOAA Colorado Springs City Council District 3

Henry McCall | Richard Skorman | Arthur Glynn |Olivia Lupia

KOAA Colorado Springs City Council District 4 Candidates

Regina English | Yolanda L. Avila

KOAA Colorado Springs City Council District 5 Candidates

Nancy Henjum | Matt Zelenok |Karlie Van Arnam| Justin James-Fletcher Hermes|Mary Elizabeth Fabian

KOAA Colorado Springs City Council District 6 Candidates

Garfield Johnson | Mike O'Malley