Colorado Springs city council candidate: Mary Elizabeth Fabian

Mary Elizabeth Fabian Colorado Springs City Council District 5, Mary Elizabeth Fabian

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

The biggest issue facing my district is the disparity in growth and the attention given to “pet projects”. While we are avoiding changing the face of some communities, some of my district’s residents face a “Light Industrial Rezoning” project that is not inline with the vision of their neighborhood. I will listen to all involved when approving specific zoning changes and encourage development that supports both progress and yet preserves the culture of the community and their investments . Another example of this disparity is Otis Park which has fallen into disrepair, while other parks in the community have received multiple updates. By engaging with, listening to, and activating community voices, I will advocate on Council to stay within budget while serving the needs of our neighborhoods as a whole.

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

As a small business owner who spent over $2000 in sales tax in 2020, I received one $50 check as the only COVID relief. If additional relief was available, I was unaware, and am not alone. This is a good example of support possibly being available but not being very well communicated. However, the City took a large portion of their CARES dollars and put it towards Public Safety which allowed them to not spend as much as anticipated from their 2020 budget and move it to the 2021 budget. In doing this cost saving measure, they reduced their costs associated with COVID, but not our citizen’s. Government should always be looking first for opportunities to provide budgetary relief when providing for small businesses in our community. I am a small business owner in this community who understands these challenges.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

We need more homes and apartments. People who work in Colorado Springs should not have to drive up to an hour out of town to find an affordable or available place to live.The MLS has had fewer than 300 homes on it recently. Innovative considerations to infill, like reviewing zoning for abandoned strip malls already along bus routes is one answer. Another is to continue to encourage responsible development and planning and reviewing zoning and codes so that we are making this process effective is necessary