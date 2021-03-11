Menu

Watch
NewsElection Watch

Actions

Colorado Springs city council candidate: Henry McCall

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
KOAA News5's Election Watch brings you the latest information on politics impacting your life.
Election Watch 1280x720
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 15:08:51-04
20210203_154128 - Karen.jpg
Colorado Springs city council District 3 candidate, Henry McCall

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

I have introduced to the tenured Colorado Springs city council, a proposed one year moratorium on all retail and residential rental rate increases. Monthly nomination of city locations to be designated points of interest with state and federal governmental agencies. The elimination of city sales taxes and user fees. By resolution, present to the Governor of Colorado, and the federal government, the issue of the elimination of federal and state income taxes on gratuity income.

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

I feel the less government is the best government. We need to follow the science and let the experts do their job.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

It is projected that the growth in Colorado Springs will double in size in the next five years. I agree 100%. Urban sprawl is paralyzing this community. Affordable housing does not exist. We need to issue a one year moratorium on all future land annexations. Designate a one mile stretch of Fountain Creek as a scenic walkway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community