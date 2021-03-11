Colorado Springs city council candidate: Henry McCall

Henry McCall Colorado Springs city council District 3 candidate, Henry McCall

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

I have introduced to the tenured Colorado Springs city council, a proposed one year moratorium on all retail and residential rental rate increases. Monthly nomination of city locations to be designated points of interest with state and federal governmental agencies. The elimination of city sales taxes and user fees. By resolution, present to the Governor of Colorado, and the federal government, the issue of the elimination of federal and state income taxes on gratuity income.

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

I feel the less government is the best government. We need to follow the science and let the experts do their job.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

It is projected that the growth in Colorado Springs will double in size in the next five years. I agree 100%. Urban sprawl is paralyzing this community. Affordable housing does not exist. We need to issue a one year moratorium on all future land annexations. Designate a one mile stretch of Fountain Creek as a scenic walkway.