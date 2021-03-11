Colorado Springs city council candidate: Olivia Lupia

Olivia Lupia Colorado Springs City Council District 3 Candidate, Olivia Lupia

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Businesses and economic drivers require the opportunity to fully open and lead our city’s recovery and revitalization. We need to stimulate our flattened economy while keeping in mind the health and safety concerns relevant to our local communities. I look forward to being a part of City Council to promote business and constituent - friendly solutions for revitalization.

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

I aspire to offer constituents more freedom and authority over their businesses, personal property, and lives by encouraging less government regulation, especially when it becomes a burden for the people. I believe in personal responsibility and accountability. For example, during COVID I believe business owners should have the right to decide the best safety measures required to operate their businesses safely and citizens should be able to decide what safety measures they feel are appropriate for their well-being outside of their own homes – those who have concerns can protect themselves without forcing everyone to accommodate them.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

To properly manage growth within the city: A more heavily citizen influenced and widely accepted growth plan, not PlanCOS with its current components, should be adopted; Infrastructure must be added and constructed to be long-lasting and easily maintainable with CSU input regarding capacity limitations; Prop 2C road funds need to be appropriately allocated and managed; Police and fire departments must be fully staffed and equipped to ensure public safety; Businesses should be incentivized to create jobs that increase the median income, thus offering more opportunities for raising workers' standard of living; Exploring opportunities for partnering with private entities to ensure housing, both rental and privately owned, is adequately supplied while simultaneously not expending taxpayer resources to directly subsidize housing projects that can be undertaken by non-government entities.