Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Michael Seeger

Michael Seeger City Council District 1 Candidates, Michael Seeger

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Being the voice of the community. Listening to my constituents and implementing their will.

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

A web based site and application with an user friendly approach, that will provide the community with information and best practices relating to Covid. This would allow the community to understand the current progress of Covid mitigation and the availability of services offered by local businesses.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

We must come up with creative solutions to manage the growth of the city. This must be done through creative infrastructure projects that allow the most efficient use of the space provided. Through this efficient use of infrastructure, we will be able to manage the continual growth of the city, while being leaders in innovation.