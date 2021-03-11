Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Jim Mason

Jim Mason City Council District 1 Candidate, Jim Mason



If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?



First, I will commit and dedicate my energy and experience in representing the People of District 1. I will do so in a competent and empathetic manner while ensuring Colorado Springs remains a safe and secure city with state-of-the-art infrastructure and Services. I will work diligently in continuing momentum and progress with current infrastructure enhancements and new projects. B) I will work with colleagues to begin renewed efforts for an enhance and equitable public transportation system in terms of availability and timeliness. A creditable Public transportation system is a crucial component of a state-of-the-art capital infrastructure design that includes roads, bridges, stormwater mitigation refinements, Public transportation expansion including light rail. And C). Assist in fostering further partnerships and employment/internships opportunities among High Schools and businesses. Enhance Career and Technical Education programs, by advocating and personally working with School Districts and businesses to increase opportunities.



What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?



My basic response without a ‘deep dive’ is this: Council can work with City leadership to determine the feasibility of A). Halting or deferring financial burdens placed on small businesses. Actions to assist with delaying payment of utilities, taxes, and licensing fees. These expenditures during periods of decreased revenue poses a significant threat to small businesses’ abilities to remain open. And B). Council could request additional support from City Staff in providing aid to businesses applying for SBA loans. Research suggests many small businesses could use help in applying for relief, because the magnitude of the work exceeds the capacity of most businesses’ administrative staff. To supplement businesses’ efforts, Council could request the redeployment of City staff/Subject Matter Experts to provide technical assistance to business owners as they apply for SBA loans.



What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?



I think we must continue our current intentional and deliberate management of growth. Most immediate, we must continue and expand infrastructure modernization, while tackling Public transportation deficiencies. An enhanced public transportation system is the backbone that will allow managed growth and provide the conduit for all citizens to benefit and thrive through the growing process. Simply put, for those who do not or cannot drive, public transportation allows them to get to work, to school, to the grocery store or doctor’s office. To manage growth effectively, a 21st century public transportation network is essential. It allows Colorado Springs to be more competitive. To sustain growth, Colorado Springs must compete for new industries with higher paying jobs, therefore, infrastructure upgrades, which includes a multi-modal public transportation network.

