Colorado Springs City Council Candidates: Jay Inman

Jay Inman City Council District 2 Candidate, Jay Inman

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

Reliable and Resilient utilities to provide stable and low cost water and electricity to Colorado Springs citizens

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

Take off all masks, stop limiting businesses, and open up churches. Leave Mask and social distancing to individual choice.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

Before city leadership moves out on rezoning or infill, truly determine the feelings and concerns of neighbors to those areas. Current thoughtless expansion WILL cause more problems than solutions.

