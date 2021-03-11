Colorado Springs city council candidate: Karlie Van Arnam

Karlie Van Arnam Colorado Springs City Council District 5, Karlie Van Arnam

If elected, what will your top priority be for the city of Colorado Springs?

My top priorities include affordable housing, government transparency, improving and maintaining trails and open spaces and improving the public transportation system

What should city council implement to address the impacts of COVID-19?

The city should fully open our businesses immediately without threat of future shutdowns. Financial relief programs for our small business and citizens seeking financial assistance need to be expanded to include more eligible businesses and people. The application process should be streamlined for easy application and expedient approval to allow for the quick distribution of funds.

What needs to be done to address the growth the city has been experiencing?

1. The city must be proactive when addressing the housing shortage. Rising rent prices are hurting our citizens and small businesses. The city should work with developers to reduce/eliminate cost prohibitive policy. While regulations are important to ensure quality and safety, redundant regulations hinder the ability to build affordable housing quickly and efficiently. 2. We must address our inadequate public transportation system. Our citizens rely heavily on personal vehicles. Roads will become more congested as the population grows. Robust public transportation can help alleviate road congestion. 3. Ensuring the city has the appropriate number of emergency personnel is essential as our community grows. We should be assessing the current need and allocating funding to our public safety programs and departments. 4. The city must be proactive and transparent when dealing with utilities including efforts made to secure adequate water supply and the transition to renewable energy.