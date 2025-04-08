KOAA News5 wins Station of the Year for the fifth year in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) Awards for 2024 were hosted in Denver on Saturday, April 5.

The awards brought together radio stations and television stations from across the state to recognize the teams that have dedicated their time, energy, and passion to their reporting.

KOAA News5 won the 2024 Station of the Year Award!

A full list of the awards won by our team can be found below:

Awards of Excellence



Best Public Service Announcement

If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination, KOAA Creative Services Team



WATCH: If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination

Best Public Affairs Program

Helping Neighbors Facing Hunger, Jennifer Nancarrow, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik



WATCH: How Care and Share Food Bank helps feed half of Colorado

Best Station Promo

KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead, KOAA Creative Services Team



WATCH: KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead

Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine

Olympic City USA, Daniel Sanchez, Jeannette Hynes, Adam Knapik



WATCH: News5 Special Olympic City USA, history, and culture of our city's nickname

Best Sports Coverage or Program

Friday Football Fever, Dante Williams, Eleanor Sheahan

Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser

Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home, Aquiles Barreto



WATCH: Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home

Best Feature News Report

Making Tracks: Two Decades of Model Railroad Construction, Jon McMichael



WATCH: Making Tracks: Building a model railroad for 20+ years

Best Video Essay with No Narrative

Sculpting Snow in Breckenridge, Jon McMichael



WATCH: The 34th Annual International Snow Sculpting Championships are underway

WATCH: KOAA and News5's Alasyn Zimmerman sued, judge rules in our favor

Certificates of Merit



Best Public Service Announcement

Bike to Work Day 2024, KOAA Creative Services Team



WATCH: Bike to Work Day 2024

Best Community Service Campaign

Best & Brightest, KOAA Creative Services Team



WATCH: Best and Brightest

Best Public Affairs Program

Standing Up For What’s Right, Jeannette Hynes, Brett Forrest, Adam Knapik



WATCH: News5 Special: Standing Up For What's Right

Best Station Promo

KOAA News 5 Image Promo, KOAA Creative Services Team



WATCH: KOAA News 5 Image Promo

Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine

News5 Originals, Jon McMichael

Best Sports Coverage or Program

Athlete Spotlight, Dante Williams



WATCH: News5 Special: Highlighting successful athletes on and off the field in Colorado

Best Documentary

Honor Flight Mission 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice, Brie Groves, Ryan Mutch, Shawn Shanle



WATCH: Honor Flight Mission 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice

Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours

The Great Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss, Jon McMichael



WATCH: Fans fling fruitcake in Manitou Springs

Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours

An Agreement In Disagreement, Maggie Bryan



WATCH: D11 School Board votes to eliminate contract with local teachers union

Best Video Essay with No Narrative

Leadville Skijoring: Flying High Action, Jon McMichael



WATCH: Galloping Through Town: Leadville celebrates 76 years of skijoring

Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast

News 5 at 6PM, JJ Garcia

Best Weathercaster

Alan in the AM, Alan Rose

Best Specialty Reporter

Compelling But Confusing, Jon McMichael

Best Photojournalist

Knapik Shot that, Adam Knapik

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

I Got Sued, Alasyn Zimmerman



To see the full list of stations that received awards and nominations and to watch the submissions, visit the CBA's Awards website.

