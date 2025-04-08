Watch Now
KOAA News5 wins Station of the Year for the fifth year in a row

KOAA was recognized as Station of the Year by the Colorado Broadcasters Association over the weekend!
CBA
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) Awards for 2024 were hosted in Denver on Saturday, April 5.

The awards brought together radio stations and television stations from across the state to recognize the teams that have dedicated their time, energy, and passion to their reporting.

KOAA News5 won the 2024 Station of the Year Award!

A full list of the awards won by our team can be found below:

Awards of Excellence

  • Best Public Service Announcement
    • If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination, KOAA Creative Services Team

WATCH: If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination

WATCH: How Care and Share Food Bank helps feed half of Colorado

  • Best Station Promo
    • KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead, KOAA Creative Services Team

WATCH: KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead

WATCH: News5 Special Olympic City USA, history, and culture of our city's nickname

  • Best Sports Coverage or Program
  • Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser
    • Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home, Aquiles Barreto

WATCH: Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home

  • Best Feature News Report
    • Making Tracks: Two Decades of Model Railroad Construction, Jon McMichael

WATCH: Making Tracks: Building a model railroad for 20+ years

  • Best Video Essay with No Narrative
    • Sculpting Snow in Breckenridge, Jon McMichael

WATCH: The 34th Annual International Snow Sculpting Championships are underway

WATCH: KOAA and News5's Alasyn Zimmerman sued, judge rules in our favor

Certificates of Merit

  • Best Public Service Announcement
    • Bike to Work Day 2024, KOAA Creative Services Team

WATCH: Bike to Work Day 2024

  • Best Community Service Campaign
    • Best & Brightest, KOAA Creative Services Team

WATCH: Best and Brightest

  • Best Public Affairs Program
    • Standing Up For What’s Right, Jeannette Hynes, Brett Forrest, Adam Knapik

WATCH: News5 Special: Standing Up For What's Right

  • Best Station Promo
    • KOAA News 5 Image Promo, KOAA Creative Services Team

WATCH: KOAA News 5 Image Promo

  • Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine
    • News5 Originals, Jon McMichael
  • Best Sports Coverage or Program
    • Athlete Spotlight, Dante Williams

WATCH: News5 Special: Highlighting successful athletes on and off the field in Colorado

  • Best Documentary

WATCH: Honor Flight Mission 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice

  • Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours
    • The Great Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss, Jon McMichael

WATCH: Fans fling fruitcake in Manitou Springs

  • Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours
    • An Agreement In Disagreement, Maggie Bryan

WATCH: D11 School Board votes to eliminate contract with local teachers union

  • Best Video Essay with No Narrative
    • Leadville Skijoring: Flying High Action, Jon McMichael

WATCH: Galloping Through Town: Leadville celebrates 76 years of skijoring

  • Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast
  • Best Weathercaster
  • Best Specialty Reporter
    • Compelling But Confusing, Jon McMichael
  • Best Photojournalist
    • Knapik Shot that, Adam Knapik
  • Best Use of Digital/Social Media
    • I Got Sued, Alasyn Zimmerman

To see the full list of stations that received awards and nominations and to watch the submissions, visit the CBA's Awards website.

