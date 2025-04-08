KOAA News5 wins Station of the Year for the fifth year in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) Awards for 2024 were hosted in Denver on Saturday, April 5.
The awards brought together radio stations and television stations from across the state to recognize the teams that have dedicated their time, energy, and passion to their reporting.
KOAA News5 won the 2024 Station of the Year Award!
A full list of the awards won by our team can be found below:
Awards of Excellence
- Best Public Service Announcement
- If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination, KOAA Creative Services Team
WATCH: If You Give A Child A Book: Imagination
- Best Public Affairs Program
- Helping Neighbors Facing Hunger, Jennifer Nancarrow, Dianne Derby, Adam Knapik
WATCH: How Care and Share Food Bank helps feed half of Colorado
- Best Station Promo
- KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead, KOAA Creative Services Team
WATCH: KOAA News 5’s Weather Promo: A New Trail Ahead
- Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine
- Olympic City USA, Daniel Sanchez, Jeannette Hynes, Adam Knapik
WATCH: News5 Special Olympic City USA, history, and culture of our city's nickname
- Best Sports Coverage or Program
- Friday Football Fever, Dante Williams, Eleanor Sheahan
- Best Television Commercial for an Advertiser
- Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home, Aquiles Barreto
WATCH: Hope and Home Toy Drive: Teddy Needs A Home
- Best Feature News Report
- Making Tracks: Two Decades of Model Railroad Construction, Jon McMichael
WATCH: Making Tracks: Building a model railroad for 20+ years
- Best Video Essay with No Narrative
- Sculpting Snow in Breckenridge, Jon McMichael
WATCH: The 34th Annual International Snow Sculpting Championships are underway
- Best Investigative Reporting
- Putting Public Safety First, Maggie Bryan, Ryan Mutch, Carl Winder
- Best Specialty Reporter
- Slammed, Sued, Still Digging, Alasyn Zimmerman
WATCH: KOAA and News5's Alasyn Zimmerman sued, judge rules in our favor
- Best Station Website
Certificates of Merit
- Best Public Service Announcement
- Bike to Work Day 2024, KOAA Creative Services Team
WATCH: Bike to Work Day 2024
- Best Community Service Campaign
- Best & Brightest, KOAA Creative Services Team
WATCH: Best and Brightest
- Best Public Affairs Program
- Standing Up For What’s Right, Jeannette Hynes, Brett Forrest, Adam Knapik
WATCH: News5 Special: Standing Up For What's Right
- Best Station Promo
- KOAA News 5 Image Promo, KOAA Creative Services Team
WATCH: KOAA News 5 Image Promo
- Best Single or Series Program or News Magazine
- News5 Originals, Jon McMichael
- Best Sports Coverage or Program
- Athlete Spotlight, Dante Williams
WATCH: News5 Special: Highlighting successful athletes on and off the field in Colorado
- Best Documentary
- Honor Flight Mission 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice, Brie Groves, Ryan Mutch, Shawn Shanle
WATCH: Honor Flight Mission 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice
- Best General Assignment Report, within 24 hours
- The Great Manitou Springs Fruitcake Toss, Jon McMichael
WATCH: Fans fling fruitcake in Manitou Springs
- Best Hard News, Spot News Report, within 24 hours
- An Agreement In Disagreement, Maggie Bryan
WATCH: D11 School Board votes to eliminate contract with local teachers union
- Best Video Essay with No Narrative
- Leadville Skijoring: Flying High Action, Jon McMichael
WATCH: Galloping Through Town: Leadville celebrates 76 years of skijoring
- Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast
- News 5 at 6PM, JJ Garcia
- Best Weathercaster
- Alan in the AM, Alan Rose
- Best Specialty Reporter
- Compelling But Confusing, Jon McMichael
- Best Photojournalist
- Knapik Shot that, Adam Knapik
- Best Use of Digital/Social Media
- I Got Sued, Alasyn Zimmerman
To see the full list of stations that received awards and nominations and to watch the submissions, visit the CBA's Awards website.
___
Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues
An appeal was filed for a 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs, which would be the tallest building in the city.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.