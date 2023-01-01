Eleanor Sheahan is thrilled to be a part of the KOAA News5 team as a Multimedia Journalist.

Eleanor’s passion for public service, social advocacy, and community relationships inspired her to become a journalist.

She loves to cover stories regarding the environment, education, health, and solutions journalism.

Eleanor graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.

During college Eleanor worked at an NBC affiliate news station as a reporter.

Born in Denver and raised in Avon, Colorado is Eleanor's home. Colorado is where her enthusiasm for the outdoors and storytelling began.

When she is not reporting, Eleanor spends her time skiing, mountain biking, hiking 14ers or traveling. Eleanor would love to help share your story.

Contact Eleanor

Email: eleanor.sheahan@koaa.com