Major Crimes Unit responding to shooting at Wind River Place Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police department is responding to the scene of a shooting at the Wind River Place Apartments.

The shooting was called in around 8:00 pm Wednesday evening located at the apartment complex on 19th st North of Uintah.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that one man was transported to a local hospital his condition is unknown.

According to our crew at the scene, officers say the Major Crimes Unit is on its way to continue the investigation.

CSPD Violent Crime Unit detectives are also working in two separate

areas in unrelated incidents with no updates as to what occurred at those locations.

Violent Crime Detectives are currently working on three separate unrelated incidents.

1. 0 Hundred block of east Cimarron.

2. 900 block of north 19th Street

3. 500 block of Erie Road

When details become available, we will release more information. Please avoid the area. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 11, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

