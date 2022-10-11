Watch Now
Major Crimes Unit responding to shooting at Wind River Place Apartments

Posted at 8:45 PM, Oct 10, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police department is responding to the scene of a shooting at the Wind River Place Apartments.

The shooting was called in around 8:00 pm Wednesday evening located at the apartment complex on 19th st North of Uintah.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that one man was transported to a local hospital his condition is unknown.

According to our crew at the scene, officers say the Major Crimes Unit is on its way to continue the investigation.

CSPD Violent Crime Unit detectives are also working in two separate
areas in unrelated incidents with no updates as to what occurred at those locations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.
