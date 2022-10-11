Watch Now
1 dead in downtown Colorado Springs, investigation underway

Posted at 6:51 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 08:51:32-04

According the Colorado Springs Police Department, right before 8:00 p.m. Monday night, officers were dispatched to an assault in progress near Cimarron Street and Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the alley near the McDivitt Law Firm.

Right now, it is not clear how the man died or if police are looking for any suspects.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit is investigating the incident.
