Pueblo Police seeking public assistance related to property damage crimes along Pueblo Riverwalk

The Pueblo Police Department releases five photos of people they believe are connected to several areas of property damage along the Pueblo Riverwalk.

News5 has reached out to Pueblo Police for more information on the property damages including when they happened and what properties were damaged.

The department asks you to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers if you have any information on these people or crimes related to property damages along the riverwalk.

You can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or submit a tip online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.