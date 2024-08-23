I-25 shut down for crash involving military vehicle

All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are shut down near Purcell Blvd. after a crash involving a military vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol tells News5 just after 4:00 a.m., a Ford Explorer and unknown military vehicle collided. They say three people were injured, but could not tell us how severe those injuries are.

They did tell us there are no fatalities at this time.

It is unknown when the interstate will be back open.

If you are heading south towards Pueblo, expect some delays.

News5 also reached out Fort Carson to see if any of their soldiers were involved.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.