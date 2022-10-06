Suspect dead in late night officer-involved shooting

A suspect is dead after a fatal officer-involved shooting happened late Wednesday night at a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 11:45 p.m. when deputies encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired. The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No deputies were injured in the incident and law enforcement says there is no threat to the public.

The name of the suspect will later be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, and the name's of the deputies involved in the incident are not being released at this time.

You can expect heavy law enforcement in the area for a majority of the morning.

An investigation on the shooting is underway and will be handled by 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

