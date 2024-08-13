Shelter in place lifted, barricaded suspect in custody after overnight standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order in the eastern part of Colorado Springs has been lifted. This was after Colorado Springs Police arrested a man who was barricading himself inside the Emory Apartments.

Police first issued the shelter-in-place around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. The hours-long order was finally lifted around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

CSPD said the man had a felony warrant but did not elaborate on what.

The Emory Apartments are off Galley Road and Murray Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

___





Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024. Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate