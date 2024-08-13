Watch Now
Shelter in place lifted, barricaded suspect in custody after overnight standoff

CSPD say they surrounded the Emory apartments this morning trying to arrest a suspect with felony warrants. See the moment cops shot out a window.
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order in the eastern part of Colorado Springs has been lifted. This was after Colorado Springs Police arrested a man who was barricading himself inside the Emory Apartments.

Police first issued the shelter-in-place around 11:00 p.m. Monday night. The hours-long order was finally lifted around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

CSPD said the man had a felony warrant but did not elaborate on what.

The Emory Apartments are off Galley Road and Murray Boulevard.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

