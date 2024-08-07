One dead after shooting outside Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting outside of the bar Supernova on East Boulder Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say the call came in around 2:15 this morning. When they arrived, they say they found one person dead on scene.

CSPD added as of right now, no one is in custody and there's no information on a potential suspect.

Boulder Street is blocked off between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue. Police say they do not know when it will be back open.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you on air and online at KOAA.com

____

