911 now operating correctly, per CSPD

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 911 is now operating correctly in the region. Earlier on Tuesday, it was not operating.

At 2:45am 911 is fully operational again. Callers may call or text 911 in an emergency. Please call 719-444-7000 for non-emergency calls. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 8, 2022

Colorado Springs Fire Department says the issue was impacting the areas of El Paso County and Fort Carson.

#coloradospringsfire Urgent message - 911 local calling system has gone down. No 911 calls are coming into CS, El Paso County, or Ft Carson. The 444-7000 number and text to 911 are still operational. No ETA on a resolution. Text 911 or call 719-444-7000 if you have an emergency? — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2022

Police were asking callers to call (719) 444-7000 or text 911 until the issue is resolved.

Police did not know when calling 911 would be in full operation, but the issue was fixed.

911 is currently not operating correctly in the region. Callers can call 719-444-7000 or text 911, but you will receive a busy signal if you call 911. Unknown ETA at this time on full operation. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 8, 2022

