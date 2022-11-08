Watch Now
911 now operating correctly, per CSPD

Posted at 2:02 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 07:24:37-05

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, 911 is now operating correctly in the region. Earlier on Tuesday, it was not operating.

Colorado Springs Fire Department says the issue was impacting the areas of El Paso County and Fort Carson.

Police were asking callers to call (719) 444-7000 or text 911 until the issue is resolved.

Police did not know when calling 911 would be in full operation, but the issue was fixed.

