Road closures in place for Old Colorado City shooting investigation

Posted at 1:53 AM, Nov 04, 2022
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Avenue between 12th and 13th street are shut down as police investigate a shooting in the area.

News5 will have a crew on-scene shortly, and more information as it becomes available.

