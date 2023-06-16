Dani Whitaker is a Streaming Producer for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs.

She graduated from Colorado State University Pueblo with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, with an emphasis in journalism. During her time at CSU Pueblo, Dani served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Today publication.

Dani’s background in multimedia content creation also served her well during her time as a Social Media Intern for Martin Conti Law, a Pueblo-based law firm that focuses on personal injury law and criminal defense.

As a fellow member of the Colorado Springs community for over a decade, the thing that drives her inner journalist is a deep-rooted desire to serve the people of the community she calls home.

When not in the newsroom, you can often find Dani at home reading a good book or trying to get the hair of her two cats off of her.

Contact Dani

Email: danielle.whitaker@koaa.com