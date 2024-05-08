Pueblo first-responder agencies hold a mass casualty exercise at Pueblo Memorial Airport

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nearly 150 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies will be conducting a mass casualty exercise at the Pueblo Memorial Airport on Wednesday, May 8.
The exercise will take place from 9 a.m. into the early afternoon.
The scenario that this mass casualty exercise is based on will be a simulated plane crash that would require the activation of:
- the Emergency Operations Center
- the Pueblo Community Joint Information Center
- Pueblo County fire agencies
- local hospitals
Responders may be dressed in full protective equipment and mock accident victims will have realistic-looking make-up on.
Emergency equipment and vehicles will be deployed to the Memorial Airport, UC Parkview Medical Center, and St. Mary Corwin hospitals.
This exercise is meant to test the Pueblo County MCI plan that was created by Pueblo fire chiefs in 2019. The MCI plan was last updated in 2023.
This drill will be evaluated by Pueblo County and the State of Colorado.
