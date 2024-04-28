Watch Now
Fountain Police Department takes barricaded person into custody, shelter-in-place lifted

Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 15:39:33-04

FOUNTAIN — Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, Fountain Police Department (FPD) officers responded to 7400 Benecia Drive for a report of a family disturbance.

Sometime during this disturbance, a person let off at least one shot inside the home.

The others involved left the home while the person that was armed barricaded themselves inside.

An everbridge notification was sent out to residents in the area, urging them to shelter-in-place.

FPD'S Rapid Response Team was called out to the home to assist in a peaceful resolution.

Just before midnight, the barricaded person surrendered and was taken into custody.

The shelter-in-place was then lifted for nearby residents.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

